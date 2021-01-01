Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.