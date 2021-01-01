Samsung Galaxy A70 vs OnePlus 9R
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the OnePlus 9R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9R
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (642K versus 250K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870 5G
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (753 against 603 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
82
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|86.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|161 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
479
OnePlus 9R +92%
922
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1515
OnePlus 9R +95%
2947
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
250897
OnePlus 9R +156%
642421
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|OxygenOS 11
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 39 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|April 2019
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9R is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1