Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (599 against 440 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (273K versus 202K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 690 5G
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 608 and 480 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.2%
Response time - 28 ms
Contrast - 789:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +36%
599 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +4%
86%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 700-750 MHz -
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
480
Nord N10 +27%
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
927
Nord N10 +99%
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
202140
Nord N10 +35%
273840
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (241st and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Nord N10 +15%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +15%
17:35 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +27%
37:50 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (51st and 75th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.1 dB
Nord N10 +2%
83.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 October 2020
Release date April 2019 November 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 362 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord N10 is definitely a better buy.

