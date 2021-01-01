Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N100, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.