Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Oppo Find X3 Lite

VS
Samsung Galaxy A70
Oppo Find X3 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Oppo Find X3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (328K versus 217K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 604 and 477 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Find X3 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +5%
598 nits
Find X3 Lite
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +1%
86%
Find X3 Lite
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Oppo Find X3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 620
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70
477
Find X3 Lite +27%
604
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
1515
Find X3 Lite +18%
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70
217057
Find X3 Lite +51%
328593
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size - 18.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Find X3 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Find X3 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Find X3 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Find X3 Lite +10%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2021
Release date April 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 413 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X3 Lite is definitely a better buy.

