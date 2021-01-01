Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 106K)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • 45% higher pixel density (393 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (603 against 422 nits)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 393 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 81.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +43%
603 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +5%
86%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +99%
474
Galaxy A10
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +10%
936
Galaxy A10
848
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +101%
169399
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +102%
216515
Galaxy A10
106933
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70
17:35 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70
37:50 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Galaxy A10 +5%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Galaxy A70
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A70
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Samsung Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy A10
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy A10
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Galaxy A10
9. Samsung Galaxy A40 vs Galaxy A10
10. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Samsung Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish