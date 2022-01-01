Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A13 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A13

Самсунг Галакси А70
Самсунг Галакси А13
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A13

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 126K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 3.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 476 and 152 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (34:21 vs 31:34 hours)
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A13

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.2%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 33 ms
Contrast - 1257:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A70 +4%
607 nits
Galaxy A13
584 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%
Galaxy A13
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +213%
476
Galaxy A13
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +158%
1512
Galaxy A13
586
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A70 +110%
266209
Galaxy A13
126470
CPU 94568 43950
GPU 46207 22702
Memory 49114 38791
UX 77908 22119
Total score 266209 126470
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A70
403
Galaxy A13 +26%
508
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 403 508
PCMark 3.0 score 7658 4896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:51 hr 11:49 hr
Watching video 14:10 hr 13:14 hr
Gaming 04:09 hr 06:54 hr
Standby 127 hr 122 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A70
31:34 hr
Galaxy A13 +9%
34:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Galaxy A13 +2%
83.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 March 2022
Release date April 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70. But if the display, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A13.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
