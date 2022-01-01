Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A13 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs A13 5G

VS
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • 46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 39% higher peak brightness (607 against 436 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A13 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 81.1%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 89.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1519:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A70 +39%
607 nits
Galaxy A13 5G
436 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +6%
86%
Galaxy A13 5G
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70 +37%
1512
Galaxy A13 5G
1104
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A70 +8%
266209
Galaxy A13 5G
245818
CPU 94568 -
GPU 46207 -
Memory 49114 -
UX 77908 -
Total score 266209 245818
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A70
403
Galaxy A13 5G +175%
1109
Stability 97% 98%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 403 1109
PCMark 3.0 score 7658 6858
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:51 hr -
Watching video 14:10 hr -
Gaming 04:09 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A70
31:34 hr
Galaxy A13 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Galaxy A13 5G
82.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2019 December 2021
Release date April 2019 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
