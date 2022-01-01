Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.