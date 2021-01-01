Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A41

Самсунг Галакси А70
Samsung Galaxy A70
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 173K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 306 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 10% higher pixel density (431 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70
607 nits
Galaxy A41 +2%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70 +56%
477
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70
929
Galaxy A41 +29%
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +17%
202788
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (223rd and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.1
OS size - 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Galaxy A41 +8%
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +8%
17:35 hr
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +56%
37:50 hr
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (46th and 102nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
80.9 dB
Galaxy A41 +5%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (54.5%)
5 (45.5%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Samsung Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P40 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
9. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy A41 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish