Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.