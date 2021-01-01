Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A7 (2016) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs A7 (2016)

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2016)
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7580 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 11.48% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 5.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A7 (2016)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 74.52%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +14%
603 nits
Galaxy A7 (2016)
528 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 151.5 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Gold, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +15%
86%
Galaxy A7 (2016)
74.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) -
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 -
Lithography process 11 nanometers -
Graphics Adreno 612 -
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +380%
169399
Galaxy A7 (2016)
35256
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 5.1.1
ROM One UI 3.1 TouchWiz

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +15%
13:24 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
11:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +33%
17:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
13:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +44%
37:50 hr
Galaxy A7 (2016)
26:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 December 2015
Release date April 2019 January 2016
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.414 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.547 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

