Samsung Galaxy A70 vs A7 (2017)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7880 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 94K)
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3600 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 12.15% more screen real estate
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (603 against 528 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 12% longer battery life (115 vs 103 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|73.85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7880
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1900 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-T830 MP3
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~71 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +177%
169399
61260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +129%
216515
94554
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 8.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Experience UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3600 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +15%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2017) +4%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +32%
37:50 hr
28:33 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (70th and 73rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6500 x 4920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P8 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2019
|January 2017
|Release date
|April 2019
|January 2017
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.21 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|1.33 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.
