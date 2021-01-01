Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A7 (2018) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70 vs A7 (2018)

Самсунг Галакси А70
VS
Самсунг Галакси А7 (2018)
Samsung Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on March 28, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 92K)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3300 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (103 vs 93 hours)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.31% more screen real estate
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018)
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70
vs
Galaxy A7 (2018)

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 74.69%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.7%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 4.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70 +1%
603 nits
Galaxy A7 (2018)
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70 +15%
86%
Galaxy A7 (2018)
74.69%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70 +39%
169399
Galaxy A7 (2018)
121913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70 +133%
216515
Galaxy A7 (2018)
92883
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 2.0
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70 +14%
13:24 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
11:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70 +15%
17:35 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
15:05 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70 +49%
37:50 hr
Galaxy A7 (2018)
25:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6500 x 4920 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7", Sony IMX576 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB
Galaxy A7 (2018) +5%
85.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.335 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.425 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (44.4%)
10 (55.6%)
Total votes: 18

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy S10e
2. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
3. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
5. Samsung Galaxy A70 vs Huawei P40 Lite
6. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A51
8. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A20
9. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) vs A8 (2018)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish