Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.