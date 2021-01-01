Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs Pixel 5a 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Google Pixel 5a 5G

Самсунг Галакси А70с
VS
Гугл Пиксель 5a 5G
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Google Pixel 5a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5a 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 178K)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (122 vs 103 hours)
  • Delivers 42% higher maximum brightness (854 against 603 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
Pixel 5a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s
603 nits
Pixel 5a 5G +42%
854 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70s +1%
86%
Pixel 5a 5G
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 620
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s
479
Pixel 5a 5G +35%
645
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
937
Pixel 5a 5G +108%
1949
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A70s
178497
Pixel 5a 5G +112%
379048
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 3.1 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4680 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +38%
18:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Pixel 5a 5G +23%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +15%
37:50 hr
Pixel 5a 5G
32:57 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (84th and 19th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s
81.7 dB
Pixel 5a 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 August 2021
Release date September 2019 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 5a 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

