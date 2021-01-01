Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Huawei Honor 8X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (603 against 423 nits)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 138K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
53
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|84%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.5%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|39.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|880:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 400 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
933
Honor 8X +43%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70s +24%
169492
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s +17%
161512
138488
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s +18%
13:24 hr
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +16%
37:50 hr
32:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2019
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.949 W/kg
|0.81 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.475 W/kg
|1.02 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70s is definitely a better buy.
