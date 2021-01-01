Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs Honor 8X – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Huawei Honor 8X

Самсунг Галакси А70с
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8Х
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Huawei Honor 8X

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Comes with 750 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3750 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (103 vs 96 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (603 against 423 nits)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 138K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
Honor 8X

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.5%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 39.6 ms
Contrast - 880:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s +43%
603 nits
Honor 8X
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70s +2%
86%
Honor 8X
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G51
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s +43%
474
Honor 8X
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
933
Honor 8X +43%
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70s +24%
169492
Honor 8X
136392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s +17%
161512
Honor 8X
138488
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 9
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s +18%
13:24 hr
Honor 8X
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s +43%
17:35 hr
Honor 8X
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +16%
37:50 hr
Honor 8X
32:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s
81.7 dB
Honor 8X +4%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 September 2018
Release date September 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Samsung Galaxy A31
3. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Samsung Galaxy A70s and OnePlus 7
5. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Vivo V17 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 8X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
8. Huawei Honor 8X and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
9. Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 8X and Huawei Honor 9 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish