Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Huawei Nova 7 SE
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (607 against 450 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 167K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Reverse charging feature
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 477 points
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
44
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|86%
|83.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G57 MP6
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~579 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
477
Nova 7 SE +33%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
936
Nova 7 SE +159%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
167880
Nova 7 SE +124%
376752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking List (299th and 105th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|EMUI 10.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.949 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.475 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.
