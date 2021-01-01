Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs Huawei P20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Huawei P20

Самсунг Галакси А70с
Samsung Galaxy A70s
VS
Хуавей П20
Huawei P20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (103 vs 75 hours)
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 167K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (687 against 607 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
Huawei P20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 393 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 86% 80%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 32.4 ms
Contrast - 2035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s
607 nits
Huawei P20 +13%
687 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A70s +8%
86%
Huawei P20
80%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Huawei P20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s +24%
477
Huawei P20
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
936
Huawei P20 +82%
1707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s
167880
Huawei P20 +35%
227473
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (299th and 201st place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Huawei P20 +3%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s +43%
17:35 hr
Huawei P20
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +130%
37:50 hr
Huawei P20
16:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s +2%
80.9 dB
Huawei P20
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2018
Release date September 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg 0.76 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70s. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A31
3. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Galaxy A71
4. Samsung Galaxy A70s and OnePlus 7
5. Samsung Galaxy A70s and Vivo V17 Pro
6. Huawei P20 and Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei P20 and Huawei P30
8. Huawei P20 and Samsung Galaxy A70
9. Huawei P20 and Nova 5T
10. Huawei P20 and Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish