Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Meizu 18
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
- 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 161K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (692 against 602 nits)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
67
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
85
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|563 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|88.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|152.4 mm (6 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
472
Meizu 18 +136%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
937
Meizu 18 +284%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
168062
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
161310
Meizu 18 +330%
693342
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Flyme 9
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|36 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
37:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.949 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.475 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1