Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.