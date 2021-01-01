Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs Meizu 18 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Meizu 18, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Meizu 18
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (693K versus 161K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (692 against 602 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
Meizu 18

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 88.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s
602 nits
Meizu 18 +15%
692 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 152.4 mm (6 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70s
86%
Meizu 18 +3%
88.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Meizu 18 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 660
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s
472
Meizu 18 +136%
1113
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
937
Meizu 18 +284%
3597
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70s
168062
Meizu 18
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s
161310
Meizu 18 +330%
693342

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Flyme 9

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 36 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (40% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Meizu 18
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s
37:50 hr
Meizu 18
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 122°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s
81.7 dB
Meizu 18
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 March 2021
Release date September 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Meizu 18 is definitely a better buy.

