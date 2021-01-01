Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.