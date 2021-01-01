Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Oppo A74 5G

Самсунг Галакси А70с
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Samsung Galaxy A70s
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (613 against 481 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (334K versus 164K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s +27%
613 nits
A74 5G
481 nits

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A70s +3%
86%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 619
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s
481
A74 5G +4%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
954
A74 5G +69%
1615
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70s
172228
A74 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s
164598
A74 5G +103%
334300

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s
37:50 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s
81.7 dB
A74 5G
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 April 2021
Release date September 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A74 5G. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A70s.

