Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 166K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 15% longer battery life (118 vs 103 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 489 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|Response time
|-
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|823:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
489
Realme 8 5G +17%
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
959
Realme 8 5G +87%
1797
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
172372
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166131
Realme 8 5G +84%
304880
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 2.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:24 hr
Realme 8 5G +29%
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s +42%
17:35 hr
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +27%
37:50 hr
29:54 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (72nd and 106th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|April 2021
|Release date
|September 2019
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.949 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.475 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.
