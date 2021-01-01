Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.