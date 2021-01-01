Samsung Galaxy A70s vs Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 124K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (603 against 546 nits)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
933
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A70s +58%
169492
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s +30%
161512
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s +16%
13:24 hr
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s +21%
17:35 hr
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +53%
37:50 hr
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 425 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.949 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.475 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A70s is definitely a better buy.
