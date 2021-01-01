Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A70s vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A70s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on September 27, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70s
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (124 vs 103 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A70s
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A70s
607 nits
Galaxy A31 +3%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A70s +1%
86%
Galaxy A31
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A70s and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A70s +37%
477
Galaxy A31
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A70s
936
Galaxy A31 +34%
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A70s +9%
167880
Galaxy A31
153673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.5
OS size - 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A70s
13:24 hr
Galaxy A31 +25%
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A70s
17:35 hr
Galaxy A31 +15%
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A70s +5%
37:50 hr
Galaxy A31
35:56 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (45th and 14th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A70s +4%
80.9 dB
Galaxy A31
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date September 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.949 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.475 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A70s. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.

