Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.