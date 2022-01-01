Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.