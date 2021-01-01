Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 5G vs Galaxy A50s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G vs Galaxy A50s

Самсунг Галакси А71 5G
Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А50с
Samsung Galaxy A50s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (with Exynos 980) that was released on April 8, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A50s, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 178K)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 450 nits)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 980
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 347 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50s
  • Weighs 19 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71 5G
vs
Galaxy A50s

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 88.3% 85.42%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71 5G +32%
592 nits
Galaxy A50s
450 nits

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 5G +3%
88.3%
Galaxy A50s
85.42%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G and Samsung Galaxy A50s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 980 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A77		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76MP5 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 5G +104%
707
Galaxy A50s
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 5G +42%
1819
Galaxy A50s
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 5G +91%
340532
Galaxy A50s
178612
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (115th and 263rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 August 2019
Release date June 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 425 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.53 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

