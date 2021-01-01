Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Samsung Galaxy A71
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 531 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3969 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (527K versus 242K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 60% higher maximum brightness (814 against 508 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.6%
PWM 247 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
508 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +60%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +4%
87.2%
iPhone 11 Pro Max
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
540
iPhone 11 Pro Max +140%
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1723
iPhone 11 Pro Max +97%
3396
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71
204061
iPhone 11 Pro Max +125%
458136
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
242124
iPhone 11 Pro Max +118%
527565
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +14%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +10%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +43%
30:02 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max
21:03 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (101st and 90th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +1%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (74.3%)
9 (25.7%)
Total votes: 35

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Nova 5T
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone 11
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs iPhone XS
8. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max vs Huawei P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish