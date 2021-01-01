Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone 12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 21% longer battery life (102 vs 84 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 251K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (627 against 512 nits)
- 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 393 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
80
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
78
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|99.4%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|226 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|16 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|164 gramm (5.78 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
iPhone 12 +196%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
iPhone 12 +137%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251824
iPhone 12 +129%
577345
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|7 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +6%
13:18 hr
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +34%
17:48 hr
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +56%
30:02 hr
19:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
iPhone 12 +48%
132
Video quality
74
iPhone 12 +51%
112
Generic camera score
84
iPhone 12 +45%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.
