Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 34 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1221 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3279 mAh Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 298K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 298K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 17% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:03 hours)

Shows 17% longer battery life (37:24 vs 32:03 hours) Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (836 against 513 nits)

Delivers 63% higher peak brightness (836 against 513 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer Stereo speakers

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A71 Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 393 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 86% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 99.5% PWM 247 Hz 60 Hz Response time 3.8 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits iPhone 14 +63% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 +1% 87.2% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 23.8 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 05:24 hr Standby 109 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr iPhone 14 +17% 37:24 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 iPhone 14 +52% 135 Video quality Galaxy A71 74 iPhone 14 +97% 146 Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 iPhone 14 +58% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 +5% 85.2 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 September 2022 Release date February 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.