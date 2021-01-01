Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy A71
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Comes with 2540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1960 mAh
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 21.6% more screen real estate
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (102 vs 61 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 182K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (647 against 507 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 534 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 65.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.8 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
507 nits
iPhone 7 +28%
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +33%
87.2%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 500 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
534
iPhone 7 +34%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +35%
1719
iPhone 7
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +37%
249883
iPhone 7
182867

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 23.8 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 25 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +15%
13:18 hr
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +91%
17:48 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +167%
30:02 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71 +5%
89
iPhone 7
85
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
iPhone 7 +15%
85
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
iPhone 7 +1%
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +3%
85.2 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2016
Release date February 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

