Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Comes with 2540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1960 mAh
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 21.6% more screen real estate
- Shows 67% longer battery life (102 vs 61 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (249K versus 182K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 25W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (647 against 507 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 41 grams less
- 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 534 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|65.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|100%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
534
iPhone 7 +34%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +35%
1719
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +37%
249883
182867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +15%
13:18 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +91%
17:48 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +167%
30:02 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Galaxy A71 +5%
89
85
Video quality
74
iPhone 7 +15%
85
Generic camera score
84
iPhone 7 +1%
85
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2016
|Release date
|February 2020
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.
