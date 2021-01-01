Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 31% longer battery life (102 vs 78 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
- 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 251K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (692 against 512 nits)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|79%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|100%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
iPhone XR +105%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
iPhone XR +30%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251824
iPhone XR +66%
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +1%
13:18 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +16%
17:48 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +100%
30:02 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
iPhone XR +16%
103
Video quality
74
iPhone XR +30%
96
Generic camera score
84
iPhone XR +20%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|February 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.
