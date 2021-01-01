Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone XR

Samsung Galaxy A71
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Comes with 1558 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (102 vs 78 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.2% more screen real estate
  • 21% higher pixel density (393 vs 326 PPI)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (417K versus 251K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (692 against 512 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 79%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 3.8 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
iPhone XR +35%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +10%
87.2%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
iPhone XR +105%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
iPhone XR +30%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
iPhone XR +66%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23.8 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +1%
13:18 hr
iPhone XR
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +16%
17:48 hr
iPhone XR
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +100%
30:02 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
iPhone XR +16%
103
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
iPhone XR +30%
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
iPhone XR +20%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
iPhone XR +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2018
Release date February 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XR. But if the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
141 (74.6%)
48 (25.4%)
Total votes: 189

