Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Apple iPhone XS

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Эпл Айфон XS
Apple iPhone XS

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XS, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Comes with 1842 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2658 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (102 vs 72 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (452K versus 251K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (651 against 512 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (458 vs 393 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
iPhone XS

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 2436 x 1125 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.8%
PWM 247 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
iPhone XS +27%
651 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +5%
87.2%
iPhone XS
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Apple iPhone XS in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 500 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
iPhone XS +107%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
iPhone XS +65%
2798
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
iPhone XS +80%
452573

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23.8 GB 11.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2658 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +29%
13:18 hr
iPhone XS
10:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +56%
17:48 hr
iPhone XS
11:21 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +113%
30:02 hr
iPhone XS
14:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
iPhone XS +2%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2018
Release date February 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 1100 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XS is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (50%)
8 (50%)
Total votes: 16

