Samsung Galaxy A71 vs ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Асус Зенфон 6
Samsung Galaxy A71
ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (508 against 450 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 242K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (112 vs 102 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 740 and 540 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.7%
PWM 247 Hz 2404 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1835:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71 +13%
508 nits
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +4%
87.2%
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 500 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1723
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +54%
2654
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71
204061
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +77%
362188
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
242124
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +90%
458951
AnTuTu 8 Results (290th and 108th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Zen UI
OS size 23.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +17%
15:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +9%
17:48 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
16:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL +21%
36:22 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (101st and 62nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels -
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS -

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Zenfone 6 ZS630KL
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the ASUS Zenfone 6 ZS630KL. But if the display, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

