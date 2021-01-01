Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Pixel 3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 3

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3
Google Pixel 3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1585 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2915 mAh
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (102 vs 69 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (512 against 423 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.33% more screen real estate
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (439 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Pixel 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 393 ppi 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 78.87%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 99.6%
PWM 247 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71 +21%
512 nits
Pixel 3
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +11%
87.2%
Pixel 3
78.87%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 500 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +5%
535
Pixel 3
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
Pixel 3 +15%
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
Pixel 3
252756
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (191st and 190th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Stock Android
OS size 23.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2915 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +30%
13:18 hr
Pixel 3
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +59%
17:48 hr
Pixel 3
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +30%
30:02 hr
Pixel 3
23:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.8
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
Pixel 3 +16%
103
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
Pixel 3 +32%
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
Pixel 3 +20%
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
Pixel 3
84.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 October 2018
Release date February 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 725 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

