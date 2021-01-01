Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Pixel 3a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 3a

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Гугл Пиксель 3а
Google Pixel 3a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 3a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 12.2% more screen real estate
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 191K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 3a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • 12% higher pixel density (441 vs 393 PPI)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Pixel 3a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Dragontrail
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 75%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Pixel 3a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +16%
87.2%
Pixel 3a
75%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 615
GPU clock 500 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +50%
535
Pixel 3a
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +23%
1699
Pixel 3a
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +32%
251824
Pixel 3a
191286
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (191st and 239th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Pixel 3a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
Pixel 3a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
