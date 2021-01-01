Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 4
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2800 mAh
- Has a 1 inch larger screen size
- Shows 65% longer battery life (102 vs 62 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (512 against 423 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (394K versus 251K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 11W
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- 13% higher pixel density (444 vs 393 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|79.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|95.5%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|2.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|68.8 mm (2.71 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Pixel 4 +16%
620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
Pixel 4 +43%
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251824
Pixel 4 +57%
394873
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (191st and 91st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|-
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|9.55 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +41%
13:18 hr
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +57%
17:48 hr
11:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +46%
30:02 hr
20:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Pixel 4 +31%
117
Video quality
74
Pixel 4 +36%
101
Generic camera score
84
Pixel 4 +33%
112
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|October 2019
|Release date
|February 2020
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 749 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A71.
