Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 6a VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Google Pixel 6a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 298K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 298K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (869 against 513 nits)

Delivers 69% higher peak brightness (869 against 513 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 429 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 96.9% PWM 247 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits Pixel 6a +69% 869 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 +5% 87.2% Pixel 6a 83%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 23.8 GB 14.3 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4410 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 11:03 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 16:44 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 06:15 hr Standby 109 hr 91 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Pixel 6a +1% 32:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2160 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Pixel 6a +49% 133 Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Pixel 6a +70% 126 Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Pixel 6a +45% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Pixel 6a +3% 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 May 2022 Release date February 2020 June 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.