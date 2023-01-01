Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 7 VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Google Pixel 7 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 35 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Shows 10% longer battery life (32:03 vs 29:08 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (32:03 vs 29:08 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Weighs 18 grams less

Weighs 18 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 298K)

2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (748K versus 298K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (964 against 513 nits)

Delivers 88% higher peak brightness (964 against 513 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 20W

Supports wireless charging up to 20W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 416 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% 98.5% PWM 247 Hz 360 Hz Response time 3.8 ms 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits Pixel 7 +88% 964 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 +3% 87.2% Pixel 7 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 23.8 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4355 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (20 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 14:49 hr 16:16 hr Gaming 04:45 hr 05:26 hr Standby 109 hr 73 hr General battery life Galaxy A71 +10% 32:03 hr Pixel 7 29:08 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.2 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Pixel 7 +63% 145 Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Pixel 7 +93% 143 Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Pixel 7 +67% 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Pixel 7 +4% 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 October 2022 Release date February 2020 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.