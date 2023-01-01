Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Google Pixel 7a

54 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Samsung Galaxy A71
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 42 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 300K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
511 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +7%
87.2%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 700 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~358 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1712
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
300271
Pixel 7a +156%
768394
CPU 86200 -
GPU 90800 -
Memory 47735 -
UX 75500 -
Total score 300271 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 740 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A71
7708
Pixel 7a
n/a
Web score 5547 -
Video editing 5841 -
Photo editing 14060 -
Data manipulation 6693 -
Writing score 8941 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 14:49 hr -
Gaming 04:45 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 May 2023
Release date February 2020 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7a is definitely a better buy.

