Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Honor 30i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Honor 30i

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30i
Samsung Galaxy A71
Huawei Honor 30i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 194K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30i
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (600 against 505 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Weighs 21.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Honor 30i

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 417 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
505 nits
Honor 30i +19%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +5%
87.2%
Honor 30i
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G51
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +64%
540
Honor 30i
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +27%
1704
Honor 30i
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71 +49%
204643
Honor 30i
137707
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +25%
243398
Honor 30i
194880

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Honor 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Honor 30i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2020
Release date February 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
2. Apple iPhone XR or Samsung Galaxy A71
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Huawei Honor 30i
7. Huawei Honor 20 or Honor 30i
8. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Huawei Honor 30i
9. Huawei Honor 30 or Honor 30i
10. Huawei Honor 10X Lite or Honor 30i

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish