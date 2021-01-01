Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Honor X10 Max
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
- 10% higher pixel density (393 vs 356 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 53 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 251K)
- Stereo speakers
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|7.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|356 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|87.2%
|84.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC4
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Honor X10 Max +1%
539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
Honor X10 Max +27%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251824
Honor X10 Max +24%
311254
AnTuTu Android Results (191st and 141st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2019
|July 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 287 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10 Max.
