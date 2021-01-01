Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Honor X10 Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.9 mm narrower
  • 10% higher pixel density (393 vs 356 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 53 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10 Max
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.39 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 251K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Honor X10 Max

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 7.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 393 ppi 356 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71 +4%
512 nits
Honor X10 Max
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 174.4 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 84.9 mm (3.34 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +3%
87.2%
Honor X10 Max
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Honor X10 Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC4
GPU clock 500 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
Honor X10 Max +27%
2154
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
Honor X10 Max +24%
311254
AnTuTu Android Results (191st and 141st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71
30:02 hr
Honor X10 Max
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 July 2020
Release date February 2020 August 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X10 Max.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

