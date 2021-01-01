Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30 Про
Samsung Galaxy A71
Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (499K versus 242K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (674 against 508 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Mate 30 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 94.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.1%
PWM 247 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
508 nits
Mate 30 Pro +33%
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71
87.2%
Mate 30 Pro +8%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 500 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
540
Mate 30 Pro +43%
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1723
Mate 30 Pro +76%
3039
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71
204061
Mate 30 Pro +74%
355958
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
242124
Mate 30 Pro +106%
499219
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (290th and 84th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 11
OS size 23.8 GB 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
Mate 30 Pro +11%
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71
17:48 hr
Mate 30 Pro +4%
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +49%
30:02 hr
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (101st and 119th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
Mate 30 Pro +47%
131
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
Mate 30 Pro +35%
100
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
Mate 30 Pro +44%
121

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +4%
85.2 dB
Mate 30 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 9T
2. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51
3. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70
4. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei Nova 5T
5. Samsung Galaxy A71 and Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11
7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
9. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and P40 Pro
10. Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish