Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Huawei P20 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A71
Huawei P20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (102 vs 89 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 242K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (587 against 508 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
P20 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 393 ppi 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 82%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
508 nits
P20 Pro +16%
587 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71 +6%
87.2%
P20 Pro
82%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 500 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +56%
540
P20 Pro
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +24%
1723
P20 Pro
1385
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A71
204061
P20 Pro +2%
209143
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
242124
P20 Pro +10%
266034
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (290th and 267th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.1 EMUI 10
OS size 23.8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71
13:18 hr
P20 Pro +8%
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +33%
17:48 hr
P20 Pro
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +46%
30:02 hr
P20 Pro
20:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
-
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
P20 Pro +28%
114
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
P20 Pro +32%
98
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
P20 Pro +30%
109

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
P20 Pro
84.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 March 2018
Release date February 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A71. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P20 Pro.

User opinions

