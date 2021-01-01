Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs LG V20

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71
VS
Лджи V20
LG V20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 40 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Has a 1 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (102 vs 68 hours)
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 15.16% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • 31% higher pixel density (515 vs 393 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (622 against 512 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 393 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 72.04%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
LG V20 +21%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +21%
87.2%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 530
GPU clock 500 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
535
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1699
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71
251824
LG V20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.5 LG UX 5
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +79%
13:18 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +117%
17:48 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +54%
30:02 hr
LG V20
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +6%
84.8 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2016
Release date February 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

