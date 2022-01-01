Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Motorola Edge 20
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
- Shows 17% longer battery life (32:03 vs 27:29 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (525K versus 317K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (646 against 510 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.2%
|89%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.2%
|153.1%
|PWM
|247 Hz
|252 Hz
|Response time
|3.8 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|179 gramm (6.31 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|500 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
541
Edge 20 +40%
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1723
Edge 20 +48%
2546
|CPU
|101953
|159535
|GPU
|75580
|160829
|Memory
|54411
|79023
|UX
|86196
|127877
|Total score
|317080
|525742
|Stability
|97%
|99%
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|740
|2475
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8159
|13635
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|23.8 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:01 hr
|Web browsing
|10:32 hr
|08:28 hr
|Watching video
|14:49 hr
|14:35 hr
|Gaming
|04:45 hr
|03:46 hr
|Standby
|109 hr
|89 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.3
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2019
|July 2021
|Release date
|February 2020
|August 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.51 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 is definitely a better buy.
