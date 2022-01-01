Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Edge 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge 20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (32:03 vs 27:29 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (525K versus 317K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (646 against 510 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Edge 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 89%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 153.1%
PWM 247 Hz 252 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
510 nits
Edge 20 +27%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71
87.2%
Edge 20 +2%
89%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 500 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
541
Edge 20 +40%
758
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1723
Edge 20 +48%
2546
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
317080
Edge 20 +66%
525742
CPU 101953 159535
GPU 75580 160829
Memory 54411 79023
UX 86196 127877
Total score 317080 525742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
Edge 20 +234%
2475
Stability 97% 99%
Graphics test 4 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 740 2475
PCMark 3.0 score 8159 13635
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 23.8 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr 08:28 hr
Watching video 14:49 hr 14:35 hr
Gaming 04:45 hr 03:46 hr
Standby 109 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A71 +17%
32:03 hr
Edge 20
27:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71 +1%
85.2 dB
Edge 20
84.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 July 2021
Release date February 2020 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

