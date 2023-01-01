Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Weighs 17 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (681 against 513 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh

More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Stereo speakers

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits Edge Plus (2022) +33% 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 87.2% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 68 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr - Watching video 14:49 hr - Gaming 04:45 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Edge Plus (2022) +35% 120 Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Edge Plus (2022) +42% 105 Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Edge Plus (2022) +36% 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 January 2022 Release date February 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.