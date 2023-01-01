Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Edge (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Motorola Edge (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А71
VS
Моторола Эдж (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A71
Motorola Edge (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 298K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71
vs
Edge (2022)

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 88.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A71
513 nits
Edge (2022)
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 170 g (6 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A71
87.2%
Edge (2022) +1%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G610 MC3
GPU clock 500 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71
541
Edge (2022) +38%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71
1721
Edge (2022) +24%
2127
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A71
298573
Edge (2022) +75%
522887
CPU 86200 137500
GPU 90800 159729
Memory 47735 96303
UX 75500 129591
Total score 298573 522887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A71
740
Edge (2022) +239%
2506
Max surface temperature 37.5 °C -
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 4 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 740 2506
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A71
7708
Edge (2022) +62%
12525
Web score 5547 11399
Video editing 5841 7138
Photo editing 14060 25422
Data manipulation 6693 9341
Writing score 8941 16103
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:32 hr -
Watching video 14:49 hr -
Gaming 04:45 hr -
Standby 109 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A71
32:03 hr
Edge (2022)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A71
85.2 dB
Edge (2022)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 August 2022
Release date February 2020 August 2022
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 7 and Motorola Edge (2022)
2. Google Pixel 6a and Motorola Edge (2022)
3. OnePlus 10 Pro and Motorola Edge (2022)
4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Motorola Edge (2022)
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (Snapdragon) and Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71
10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A71
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish