Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy A71 Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 298K)

75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 298K) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 9-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A71 Price Motorola Edge (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 393 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% 88.1% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 247 Hz - Response time 3.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A71 513 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A71 87.2% Edge (2022) +1% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:22 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:32 hr - Watching video 14:49 hr - Gaming 04:45 hr - Standby 109 hr - General battery life Galaxy A71 32:03 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 0.7 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A71 89 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Galaxy A71 74 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Galaxy A71 84 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Active Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A71 85.2 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced December 2019 August 2022 Release date February 2020 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.