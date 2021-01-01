Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A71 vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Nokia 7.2

Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71

Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A71 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730) that was released on December 12, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (102 vs 69 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3500 mAh
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 168K)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (580 against 512 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A71

Nokia 7.2

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 393 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 87.2% 82.4%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 3.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Nokia 7.2 +13%
580 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A71 +6%
87.2%
Nokia 7.2
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A71 and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 512
GPU clock 500 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A71 +64%
535
Nokia 7.2
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A71 +19%
1699
Nokia 7.2
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A71 +49%
251824
Nokia 7.2
168624
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (191st and 284th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Android One
OS size 23.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A71 +23%
13:18 hr
Nokia 7.2
10:72 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A71 +86%
17:48 hr
Nokia 7.2
9:41 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A71 +5%
30:02 hr
Nokia 7.2
28:64 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.6 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy A71
89
Nokia 7.2 +1%
90
Video quality
Galaxy A71
74
Nokia 7.2 +1%
75
Generic camera score
Galaxy A71
84
Nokia 7.2 +1%
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB
Nokia 7.2
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2019 September 2019
Release date February 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

